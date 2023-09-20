Is Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.15. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.29 changing hands around $0.05 or 3.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $133.70M. ESPRâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -587.6% off its 52-week high of $8.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 13.18% up since then. When we look at Esperion Therapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Analysts gave the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ESPR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 3.67% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is -13.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ESPRâ€™s forecast low is $2.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1605.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -15.43% over the past 6 months, a 43.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. will rise 46.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.58 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Esperion Therapeutics Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $33.95 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.91 million and $18.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 80.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 62.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.90% per year.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares while 85.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.19%. There are 85.75% institutions holding the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.28% of the shares, roughly 13.14 million ESPR shares worth $18.26 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 9.19 million shares worth $12.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 4.06 million shares estimated at $5.64 million under it, the former controlled 3.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 3.36% of the shares, roughly 3.6 million shares worth around $5.0 million.