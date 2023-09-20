Is Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.19 million Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $47.85 changed hands at -$0.78 or -1.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.07B. D’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.93% off its 52-week high of $81.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.76, which suggests the last value was 4.37% up since then. When we look at Dominion Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.15 million.

Analysts gave the Dominion Energy Inc. (D) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended D as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Dominion Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.87.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) trade information

Instantly D was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 48.95 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.97%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) is -1.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, D’s forecast low is $44.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dominion Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.97% over the past 6 months, a -22.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dominion Energy Inc. will fall -21.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.66 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Dominion Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $5.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.98 billion and $4.91 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Dominion Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -66.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.44% per year.

D Dividends

Dominion Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 5.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.67. It is important to note, however, that the 5.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares while 72.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.20%. There are 72.10% institutions holding the Dominion Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.07% of the shares, roughly 75.92 million D shares worth $3.93 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.16% or 59.91 million shares worth $3.1 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 26.06 million shares estimated at $1.35 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 19.9 million shares worth around $1.03 billion.