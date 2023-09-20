Is Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.08 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $521.24M. CLOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -110.19% off its 52-week high of $2.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 34.26% up since then. When we look at Clover Health Investments Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.90 million.

Analysts gave the Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CLOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2403 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.65%, with the 5-day performance at -11.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -19.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.92 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clover Health Investments Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.58% over the past 6 months, a 30.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clover Health Investments Corp. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $480.07 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Clover Health Investments Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $480.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $856.82 million and $898.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -46.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Clover Health Investments Corp. earnings to increase by 50.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.10% per year.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.