Is Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.85 million Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $178.75 changed hands at -$0.97 or -0.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.84B. ADI’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.94% off its 52-week high of $200.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $133.48, which suggests the last value was 25.33% up since then. When we look at Analog Devices Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Analysts gave the Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended ADI as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Analog Devices Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) trade information

Instantly ADI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 180.36 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.97%, with the 5-day performance at 2.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is 1.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $200.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADI’s forecast low is $175.00 with $220.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Analog Devices Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.44% over the past 6 months, a 5.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Analog Devices Inc. will fall -26.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.7 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Analog Devices Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $2.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.25 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Analog Devices Inc. earnings to increase by 51.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.58% per year.

ADI Dividends

Analog Devices Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 1.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Analog Devices Inc. shares while 90.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.08%. There are 90.73% institutions holding the Analog Devices Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.17% of the shares, roughly 45.71 million ADI shares worth $8.91 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.18% or 40.77 million shares worth $7.94 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 15.63 million shares estimated at $3.04 billion under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 12.04 million shares worth around $2.35 billion.