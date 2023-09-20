Investor Confidence Inclines As Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) Shares Gain $0.46

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.91 changing hands around $0.46 or 8.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.85M. CETX’s current price is a discount, trading about -144.67% off its 52-week high of $14.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 46.7% up since then. When we look at Cemtrex Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 55590.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.98K.

Analysts gave the Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CETX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cemtrex Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.59.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Instantly CETX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.12 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 8.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.51%, with the 5-day performance at 27.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is 6.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14480.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CETX’s forecast low is $23.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -289.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -289.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cemtrex Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.69% over the past 6 months, a 26.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cemtrex Inc. will fall -271.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.32 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cemtrex Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $15.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.24 million and $11.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.20%.

CETX Dividends

Cemtrex Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.96% of Cemtrex Inc. shares while 2.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.06%. There are 2.67% institutions holding the Cemtrex Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.90% of the shares, roughly 18929.0 CETX shares worth $0.14 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 14165.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 18929.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 2829.0 shares worth around $27130.0.