How Will R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 2.87 million R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $16.00 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.99B. RCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.5% off its 52-week high of $20.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.71, which suggests the last value was 58.06% up since then. When we look at R1 RCM Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Analysts gave the R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RCM as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. R1 RCM Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Instantly RCM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.68 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.12%, with the 5-day performance at -3.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is -1.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCM’s forecast low is $18.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.5% for it to hit the projected low.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the R1 RCM Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.22% over the past 6 months, a 150.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for R1 RCM Inc. will rise 128.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $570.56 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that R1 RCM Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $594.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $523.71 million and $532.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The 2023 estimates are for R1 RCM Inc. earnings to increase by 91.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.50% per year.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.08% of R1 RCM Inc. shares while 89.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.61%. There are 89.64% institutions holding the R1 RCM Inc. stock share, with New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 22.53% of the shares, roughly 94.41 million RCM shares worth $1.74 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.06% or 16.99 million shares worth $313.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.92 million shares estimated at $109.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 4.86 million shares worth around $89.6 million.