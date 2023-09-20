HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 1.27 million HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $16.84 changed hands at $0.42 or 2.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.13B. HPK’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.04% off its 52-week high of $30.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.44, which suggests the last value was 38.0% up since then. When we look at HighPeak Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 532.69K.

Analysts gave the HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HPK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HighPeak Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.59.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

Instantly HPK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.94 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.37%, with the 5-day performance at 12.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) is 19.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HPK’s forecast low is $5.00 with $34.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 70.31% for it to hit the projected low.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HighPeak Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.00% over the past 6 months, a 9.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -31.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HighPeak Energy Inc. will fall -30.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $291.37 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that HighPeak Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $339.95 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for HighPeak Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 228.80%.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 0.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.77% of HighPeak Energy Inc. shares while 9.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.03%. There are 9.74% institutions holding the HighPeak Energy Inc. stock share, with U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.70% of the shares, roughly 7.31 million HPK shares worth $79.57 million.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 0.93 million shares worth $10.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $3.46 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $1.99 million.