Genius Group Limited’s (AMEX: GNS) Stock Could Appreciate By -395.19%

In the latest trading session, 7.44 million Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 16.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.04 changing hands around $0.16 or 18.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.84M. GNS’s current price is a discount, trading about -668.27% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 71.15% up since then. When we look at Genius Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.74 million.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 18.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 214.90%, with the 5-day performance at 2.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is -15.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -395.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -380.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genius Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.38% over the past 6 months, a 78.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.78 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Genius Group Limited earnings to decrease by -810.50%.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.33% of Genius Group Limited shares while 1.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.57%. There are 1.10% institutions holding the Genius Group Limited stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.33% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million GNS shares worth $0.26 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.1 million shares worth $73535.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.