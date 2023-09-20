Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.88 million Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $38.20 changed hands at $1.6 or 4.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.48B. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.37, which suggests the last value was 38.82% up since then. When we look at Fluor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Analysts gave the Fluor Corporation (FLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FLR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fluor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) trade information

Instantly FLR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.69 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 4.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.21%, with the 5-day performance at 8.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is 14.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLR’s forecast low is $30.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fluor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.50% over the past 6 months, a 141.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fluor Corporation will rise 685.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.84 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Fluor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.58 billion and $3.71 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Fluor Corporation earnings to increase by 124.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 55.22% per year.

FLR Dividends

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of Fluor Corporation shares while 98.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.14%. There are 98.52% institutions holding the Fluor Corporation stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.25% of the shares, roughly 17.56 million FLR shares worth $519.91 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.08% or 17.33 million shares worth $512.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.62 million shares estimated at $161.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $131.25 million.