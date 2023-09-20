Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) : Investors Should Not Dump FNF Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 4.09 million Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $43.03 changed hands at $0.24 or 0.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.57B. FNF’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.76% off its 52-week high of $45.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.84, which suggests the last value was 26.01% up since then. When we look at Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Analysts gave the Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FNF as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) trade information

Instantly FNF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.27 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is 5.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FNF’s forecast low is $45.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fidelity National Financial Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.91% over the past 6 months, a -29.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fidelity National Financial Inc. will rise 7.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.79 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.02 billion and $2.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Fidelity National Financial Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.03% per year.

FNF Dividends

Fidelity National Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10. The 4.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.39% of Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares while 82.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.35%. There are 82.64% institutions holding the Fidelity National Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.89% of the shares, roughly 37.79 million FNF shares worth $1.63 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.03% or 27.3 million shares worth $1.17 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Select Dividend ETF. With 8.06 million shares estimated at $346.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Select Dividend ETF held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 6.97 million shares worth around $299.79 million.