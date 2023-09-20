Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $6.53 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $495.89M. EVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -997.7% off its 52-week high of $71.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.40, which suggests the last value was 1.99% up since then. When we look at Enviva Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 921.59K.

Analysts gave the Enviva Inc. (EVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EVA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enviva Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) trade information

Instantly EVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.74 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.67%, with the 5-day performance at -15.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) is -39.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -282.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -53.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enviva Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.42% over the past 6 months, a -107.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -26.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enviva Inc. will fall -172.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 126.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $358.5 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Enviva Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $430.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $352.16 million and $239.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 79.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Enviva Inc. earnings to increase by 45.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.50% per year.

EVA Dividends

Enviva Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.81% of Enviva Inc. shares while 95.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.61%. There are 95.77% institutions holding the Enviva Inc. stock share, with Riverstone Holdings Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 43.56% of the shares, roughly 32.42 million EVA shares worth $351.72 million.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.21% or 7.6 million shares worth $82.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.26 million shares estimated at $13.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $10.3 million.