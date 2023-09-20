Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) Stock Forecast For 2023: $4800.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.52 changed hands at -$0.08 or -5.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.35M. ADD’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.26% off its 52-week high of $3.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 57.24% up since then. When we look at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 87950.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.02K.

Analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ADD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information

Instantly ADD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.92%, with the 5-day performance at 12.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) is 19.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 24.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4800.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADD’s forecast low is $4800.00 with $4800.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -315689.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -315689.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -251.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ADD Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.45% of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares while 0.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.82%. There are 0.77% institutions holding the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 20037.0 ADD shares worth $28051.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 13392.0 shares worth $18748.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.