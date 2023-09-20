CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.62M. CNEY’s current price is a discount, trading about -2336.36% off its 52-week high of $2.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11. When we look at CN Energy Group. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 801.85K.

Analysts gave the CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNEY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1479 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -4.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.70%, with the 5-day performance at -5.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -43.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57070.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNEY’s forecast low is $1.20 with $1.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -990.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -990.91% for it to hit the projected low.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.70%. The 2023 estimates are for CN Energy Group. Inc. earnings to increase by 386.70%.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.85% of CN Energy Group. Inc. shares while 11.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.92%. There are 11.86% institutions holding the CN Energy Group. Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million CNEY shares worth $44040.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 0.14 million shares worth $28020.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 8671.0 shares estimated at $1777.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.