Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 26.57 million Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.68 changing hands around $1.58 or 50.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.40M. BJDX’s current price is a discount, trading about -304.06% off its 52-week high of $18.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.90, which suggests the last value was 38.03% up since then. When we look at Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.54K.

Analysts gave the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BJDX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.81.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Instantly BJDX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 31.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.95 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 50.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.47%, with the 5-day performance at 31.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) is -37.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63320.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BJDX’s forecast low is $32.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -583.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -583.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.07% over the past 6 months, a 45.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. will rise 73.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. earnings to decrease by -165.80%.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.35% of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares while 0.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.20%. There are 0.67% institutions holding the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 2455.0 BJDX shares worth $12908.0.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 1495.0 shares worth $7860.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 869.0 shares estimated at $4106.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 795.0 shares worth around $4180.0.