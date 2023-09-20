BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.53 million BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $71.51 changed hands at $0.36 or 0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.63B. BJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.45% off its 52-week high of $80.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.33, which suggests the last value was 15.63% up since then. When we look at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended BJ as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) trade information

Instantly BJ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 71.80 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.09%, with the 5-day performance at 6.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) is 3.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BJ’s forecast low is $62.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.3% for it to hit the projected low.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.72% over the past 6 months, a -1.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 88.70%. The 2023 estimates are for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 21.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

BJ Dividends

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

