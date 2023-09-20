Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 11.68 million Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.85 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $369.88M. ACB’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.59% off its 52-week high of $1.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 49.41% up since then. When we look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 86.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.56 million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended ACB as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Albemarle Corporation.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0600 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.26%, with the 5-day performance at 5.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 69.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.72, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACB’s forecast low is $0.51 with $1.11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings to increase by 92.30%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares while 12.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.51%. There are 12.49% institutions holding the Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock share, with Verition Fund Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.11% of the shares, roughly 12.34 million ACB shares worth $6.6 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.10% or 8.35 million shares worth $5.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 11.39 million shares estimated at $6.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $1.29 million.