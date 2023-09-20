ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.66 million ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.14. With the company’s per share price at $6.61 changed hands at -$0.83 or -11.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $632.96M. SPRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.99% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.99, which suggests the last value was 39.64% up since then. When we look at ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 542.03K.

Analysts gave the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPRY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

Instantly SPRY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.78 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -11.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.57%, with the 5-day performance at -10.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) is -1.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPRY’s forecast low is $13.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -96.67% for it to hit the projected low.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.46% over the past 6 months, a 6.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -135.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $670k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 66.10%.

SPRY Dividends

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.71% of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 58.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.33%. There are 58.98% institutions holding the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.59% of the shares, roughly 11.08 million SPRY shares worth $74.22 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 8.74 million shares worth $58.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $9.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $7.6 million.