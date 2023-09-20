Analyzing Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)â€™s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 20.1 million Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.70. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.98 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $706.44M. CGCâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -386.73% off its 52-week high of $4.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 64.29% up since then. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 127.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.65 million.

Analysts gave the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CGC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Canopy Growth Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5682 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -4.38% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.36%, with the 5-day performance at -15.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 137.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.77, meaning bulls need a downside of -27.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CGCâ€™s forecast low is $0.34 with $2.22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -126.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canopy Growth Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -50.01% over the past 6 months, a 92.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canopy Growth Corporation will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $73.14 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Canopy Growth Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $76.64 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $83.31 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Canopy Growth Corporation earnings to increase by 94.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.20% per year.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.