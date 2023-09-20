An Overview Of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD)

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $2.09 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $465.36M. QD’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.53% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 66.99% up since then. When we look at Qudian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 904.66K.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Instantly QD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.15 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 119.31%, with the 5-day performance at 19.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is -7.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QD’s forecast low is $7.21 with $7.21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -244.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -244.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Qudian Inc. earnings to decrease by -166.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.96% per year.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.61% of Qudian Inc. shares while 11.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.00%. There are 11.75% institutions holding the Qudian Inc. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.57% of the shares, roughly 7.38 million QD shares worth $14.77 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.25% or 2.02 million shares worth $4.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $0.4 million under it, the former controlled 0.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.31 million.