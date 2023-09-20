An Overview of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ: BGLC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.4 million BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at $0.23 or 27.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.47M. BGLC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1525.45% off its 52-week high of $17.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 40.91% up since then. When we look at BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) trade information

Instantly BGLC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 27.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.35%, with the 5-day performance at 5.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) is 29.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.00%. The 2023 estimates are for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. earnings to decrease by -146.90%.

BGLC Dividends

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.82% of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.