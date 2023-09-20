Home  »  Science   »  An Overview of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ: BG...

An Overview of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ: BGLC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.4 million BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at $0.23 or 27.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.47M. BGLC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1525.45% off its 52-week high of $17.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 40.91% up since then. When we look at BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) trade information

Instantly BGLC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 added 27.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.35%, with the 5-day performance at 5.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) is 29.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.00%. The 2023 estimates are for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. earnings to decrease by -146.90%.

BGLC Dividends

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.82% of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.

