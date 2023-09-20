Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 2.78 million Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $49.30 changed hands at -$0.49 or -0.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.92B. AEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.04% off its 52-week high of $61.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.69, which suggests the last value was 25.58% up since then. When we look at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Analysts gave the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AEM as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Instantly AEM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 49.99 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.17%, with the 5-day performance at 2.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is 6.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEM’s forecast low is $55.00 with $73.69 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.09% over the past 6 months, a -3.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will fall -7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.71 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.45 billion and $1.38 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited earnings to decrease by -33.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.70% per year.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 3.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares while 67.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.35%. There are 67.28% institutions holding the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.33% of the shares, roughly 21.46 million AEM shares worth $1.07 billion.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.81% or 18.9 million shares worth $944.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 18.35 million shares estimated at $890.38 million under it, the former controlled 3.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 6.49 million shares worth around $368.24 million.