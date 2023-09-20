A Review of Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.75 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $63.18M. KSCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -386.67% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 52.0% up since then. When we look at Knightscope Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

Analysts gave the Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KSCP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Knightscope Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9862 on Tuesday, 09/19/23 subtracted -2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.32%, with the 5-day performance at -18.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) is -40.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KSCP’s forecast low is $3.75 with $3.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Knightscope Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.2 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Knightscope Inc. earnings to increase by 52.20%.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 19 and November 25.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.90% of Knightscope Inc. shares while 6.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.01%. There are 6.66% institutions holding the Knightscope Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.22% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million KSCP shares worth $1.12 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $0.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.36 million.