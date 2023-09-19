Why To Invest In China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.62 million China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.16 changing hands around $0.02 or 10.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.90M. CPHI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1437.5% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 879.44K.

Analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CPHI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1633 on Monday, 09/18/23 added 10.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.64%, with the 5-day performance at 10.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is -28.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65570.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPHI’s forecast low is $45.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28025.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28025.0% for it to hit the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012 will be $20.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.80%. The 2023 estimates are for China Pharma Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.98% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares while 2.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.45%. There are 2.45% institutions holding the China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.56% of the shares, roughly 63850.0 CPHI shares worth $21779.0.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 36672.0 shares worth $12508.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 14500.0 shares estimated at $4945.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares.