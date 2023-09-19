Why Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 218.58 million Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.21 changing hands around $0.13 or 177.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.42M. CNXA’s current price is a discount, trading about -280.95% off its 52-week high of $0.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06, which suggests the last value was 71.43% up since then. When we look at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 133.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2100 on Monday, 09/18/23 added 177.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.30%, with the 5-day performance at 133.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 85.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -93.40%.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.47% of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares while 5.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.53%. There are 5.93% institutions holding the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.43% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million CNXA shares worth $0.23 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 71100.0 shares worth $15713.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.