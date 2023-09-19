WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.12 million WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $36.54 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.44B. WRK’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.55% off its 52-week high of $39.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.84, which suggests the last value was 26.55% up since then. When we look at WestRock Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Analysts gave the WestRock Company (WRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended WRK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WestRock Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.74.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) trade information

Instantly WRK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.39 on Monday, 09/18/23 added 0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.92%, with the 5-day performance at 7.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is 12.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WRK’s forecast low is $32.50 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.06% for it to hit the projected low.

WestRock Company (WRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WestRock Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.98% over the past 6 months, a -36.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -30.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WestRock Company will fall -48.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.1 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that WestRock Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $5.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.4 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.50%. The 2023 estimates are for WestRock Company earnings to increase by 15.30%.

WRK Dividends

WestRock Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 13. The 3.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of WestRock Company shares while 91.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.04%. There are 91.41% institutions holding the WestRock Company stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.35% of the shares, roughly 31.66 million WRK shares worth $920.38 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.31% or 26.41 million shares worth $767.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 7.95 million shares estimated at $231.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 6.1 million shares worth around $177.27 million.