Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE: W) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 5.52 million Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.17. With the company’s per share price at $63.57 changed hands at -$7.43 or -10.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.39B. W’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.69% off its 52-week high of $90.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.11, which suggests the last value was 55.78% up since then. When we look at Wayfair Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 million.

Analysts gave the Wayfair Inc. (W) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended W as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 74.11 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -10.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 93.28%, with the 5-day performance at -14.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is -9.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, W’s forecast low is $55.00 with $114.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wayfair Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 100.41% over the past 6 months, a 71.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Wayfair Inc. earnings to decrease by -896.90%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.41% of Wayfair Inc. shares while 114.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.72%. There are 114.19% institutions holding the Wayfair Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.44% of the shares, roughly 13.03 million W shares worth $847.1 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.84% or 10.68 million shares worth $694.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 6.96 million shares estimated at $452.61 million under it, the former controlled 7.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 4.04% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $237.21 million.