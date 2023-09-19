Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.22% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $163.07 changed hands at -$0.35 or -0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $440.53B. WMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.7% off its 52-week high of $165.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $128.07, which suggests the last value was 21.46% up since then. When we look at Walmart Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.42 million.

Analysts gave the Walmart Inc. (WMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended WMT as a Hold, 26 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Walmart Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Instantly WMT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 165.85 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.00%, with the 5-day performance at -0.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is 3.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $178.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WMT’s forecast low is $163.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Walmart Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.73% over the past 6 months, a 2.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $158.86 billion. 26 analysts are of the opinion that Walmart Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $169.23 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Walmart Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.37% per year.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16. The 1.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.24% of Walmart Inc. shares while 33.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.56%. There are 33.53% institutions holding the Walmart Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.07% of the shares, roughly 136.46 million WMT shares worth $21.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.73% or 100.36 million shares worth $15.78 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 46.25 million shares estimated at $7.27 billion under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 33.39 million shares worth around $5.25 billion.