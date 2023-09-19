UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 7.23 million UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s per share price at $17.41 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.97B. PATH’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.53% off its 52-week high of $19.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.40, which suggests the last value was 40.26% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.11 million.

Analysts gave the UiPath Inc. (PATH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended PATH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UiPath Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.01 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.98%, with the 5-day performance at -9.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 19.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PATH’s forecast low is $16.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.1% for it to hit the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UiPath Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.11% over the past 6 months, a 185.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UiPath Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $315.59 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that UiPath Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $383.08 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for UiPath Inc. earnings to increase by 48.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.60% per year.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 04 and December 08.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.21% of UiPath Inc. shares while 63.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.00%. There are 63.75% institutions holding the UiPath Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 48.28 million PATH shares worth $840.57 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 35.08 million shares worth $610.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 28.9 million shares estimated at $503.08 million under it, the former controlled 5.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 10.5 million shares worth around $182.75 million.