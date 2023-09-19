TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.04 million TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $1.15 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $356.40M. TMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -178.26% off its 52-week high of $3.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 55.65% up since then. When we look at TMC the metals company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.34 million.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2550 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.35%, with the 5-day performance at -3.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is -0.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TMC the metals company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.02% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TMC the metals company Inc. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for TMC the metals company Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.40%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.97% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares while 6.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.77%. There are 6.79% institutions holding the TMC the metals company Inc. stock share, with First Manhattan Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.41% of the shares, roughly 7.07 million TMC shares worth $11.52 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 1.91 million shares worth $3.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 0.14 million shares estimated at $99955.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.