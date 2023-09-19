The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -0.44% Decline

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.09 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.66B. GPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.52% off its 52-week high of $15.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.22, which suggests the last value was 28.44% up since then. When we look at The Gap Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.84 million.

Analysts gave the The Gap Inc. (GPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended GPS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 4 rated the stock as Underweight. The Gap Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.46 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.59%, with the 5-day performance at -9.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is -2.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GPS’s forecast low is $6.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.54% for it to hit the projected low.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Gap Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.06% over the past 6 months, a 275.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Gap Inc. will fall -77.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.6 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that The Gap Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $4.26 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.60%. The 2023 estimates are for The Gap Inc. earnings to decrease by -188.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.21% per year.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 20. The 5.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.54% of The Gap Inc. shares while 60.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.89%. There are 60.38% institutions holding the The Gap Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.18% of the shares, roughly 37.48 million GPS shares worth $334.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.28% or 26.8 million shares worth $239.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.73 million shares estimated at $238.7 million under it, the former controlled 7.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 8.75 million shares worth around $78.11 million.