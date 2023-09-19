Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 6.03 million Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $18.94 changed hands at -$0.31 or -1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.65B. STLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.35% off its 52-week high of $20.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.57, which suggests the last value was 38.91% up since then. When we look at Stellantis N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Analysts gave the Stellantis N.V. (STLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended STLA as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Stellantis N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.30 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.38%, with the 5-day performance at 1.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is 6.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STLA’s forecast low is $18.13 with $37.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stellantis N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.81% over the past 6 months, a 4.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.63% of Stellantis N.V. shares while 52.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.11%. There are 52.09% institutions holding the Stellantis N.V. stock share, with Bpifrance SA the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.15% of the shares, roughly 192.7 million STLA shares worth $3.38 billion.

Amundi holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.00% or 94.02 million shares worth $1.65 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 30.0 million shares estimated at $526.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 27.43 million shares worth around $456.18 million.