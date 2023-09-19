SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 22.35 million SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $8.67 changed hands at -$0.4 or -4.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.22B. SOFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.95% off its 52-week high of $11.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.24, which suggests the last value was 51.1% up since then. When we look at SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.83 million.

Analysts gave the SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended SOFI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.19 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -4.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.07%, with the 5-day performance at -2.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 6.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 104.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOFI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.4% for it to hit the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SoFi Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 58.79% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SoFi Technologies Inc. will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $512.83 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that SoFi Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $564.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $419.26 million and $443.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for SoFi Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 59.80%.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders