Sea Limited (NYSE: SE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.45 million Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $38.28 changed hands at -$1.0 or -2.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.03B. SE’s last price was a discount, traded about -132.08% off its 52-week high of $88.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.87, which suggests the last value was 8.91% up since then. When we look at Sea Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.59 million.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 40.45 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -2.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is -3.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sea Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.17% over the past 6 months, a 310.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sea Limited will rise 121.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -73.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.15 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Sea Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.16 billion and $3.45 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Sea Limited earnings to increase by 23.00%.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.22% of Sea Limited shares while 62.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.59%.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company. With 36.85 million shares estimated at $2.14 billion under it, the former controlled 7.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford and Company held about 4.17% of the shares, roughly 21.8 million shares worth around $1.27 billion.