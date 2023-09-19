Risk Capital Investors Should Consider RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA).

In the last trading session, 5.33 million RB Global Inc. (NYSE:RBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $65.75 changed hands at $0.57 or 0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.97B. RBA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.89% off its 52-week high of $66.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.72, which suggests the last value was 27.42% up since then. When we look at RB Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Analysts gave the RB Global Inc. (RBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RBA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RB Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.51.

RB Global Inc. (NYSE:RBA) trade information

Instantly RBA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 66.99 on Monday, 09/18/23 added 0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.07%, with the 5-day performance at -1.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RB Global Inc. (NYSE:RBA) is 16.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBA’s forecast low is $64.00 with $76.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.66% for it to hit the projected low.

RB Global Inc. (RBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RB Global Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.03% over the past 6 months, a 6.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RB Global Inc. will fall -3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 108.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $960.33 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that RB Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $992.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $411.48 million and $443.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 133.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 123.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.70%. The 2023 estimates are for RB Global Inc. earnings to increase by 109.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

RBA Dividends

RB Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10. The 1.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

RB Global Inc. (NYSE:RBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of RB Global Inc. shares while 91.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.50%. There are 91.21% institutions holding the RB Global Inc. stock share, with Independent Franchise Partners, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.83% of the shares, roughly 16.08 million RBA shares worth $964.69 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.13% or 9.34 million shares worth $560.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were MFS International Growth Fund and John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd. With 3.17 million shares estimated at $165.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $164.98 million.