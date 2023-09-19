Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: CATX) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $1.20 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.28 changed hands at -$0.04 or -11.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $136.94M. CATX’s current price is a discount, trading about -160.71% off its 52-week high of $0.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 32.14% up since then. When we look at Perspective Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 949.45K.

Analysts gave the Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (CATX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CATX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Perspective Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Instantly CATX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5035 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -11.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.53%, with the 5-day performance at -21.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX) is -31.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CATX’s forecast low is $1.20 with $1.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -328.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -328.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (CATX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Perspective Therapeutics Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 219.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.22 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Perspective Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.72 million and $1.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Perspective Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.80%.

CATX Dividends

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:CATX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of Perspective Therapeutics Inc. shares while 9.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.98%. There are 9.90% institutions holding the Perspective Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.53% of the shares, roughly 12.72 million CATX shares worth $8.5 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.90% or 5.34 million shares worth $3.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 9.67 million shares estimated at $6.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $1.74 million.