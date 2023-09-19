Performance & Trends Of Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Stock

In the last trading session, 3.48 million Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s per share price at $5.03 changed hands at $1.08 or 27.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $402.15M. AMPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -234.0% off its 52-week high of $16.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the last value was 34.79% up since then. When we look at Amprius Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 276.05K.

Analysts gave the Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMPX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amprius Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Instantly AMPX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.34 on Monday, 09/18/23 added 27.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.57%, with the 5-day performance at 42.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) is -10.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMPX’s forecast low is $13.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -218.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -158.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amprius Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.55% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amprius Technologies Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -85.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $640k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Amprius Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $816k and $790k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 215.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Amprius Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -74.20%.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.03% of Amprius Technologies Inc. shares while 2.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.24%. There are 2.70% institutions holding the Amprius Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million AMPX shares worth $6.01 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 0.64 million shares worth $4.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.64 million shares estimated at $4.62 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $4.26 million.