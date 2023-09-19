Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.45 changed hands at -$0.87 or -4.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.93B. LAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.68% off its 52-week high of $29.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.07, which suggests the last value was 17.38% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.40 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.64%, with the 5-day performance at 2.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 17.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.8 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lithium Americas Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.52% over the past 6 months, a 116.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lithium Americas Corp. will rise 133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 371.40% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.3 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Lithium Americas Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $121.25 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Lithium Americas Corp. earnings to decrease by -115.30%.