Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI)

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.75 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $102.53M. DFLI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1542.86% off its 52-week high of $28.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 21.14% up since then. When we look at Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Analysts gave the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DFLI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) trade information

Instantly DFLI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.25%, with the 5-day performance at 2.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is -10.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DFLI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -328.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -71.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.02% over the past 6 months, a -1.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.6 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $18.85 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -3.90%.

DFLI Dividends

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.00% of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. shares while 4.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.50%. There are 4.87% institutions holding the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.52% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million DFLI shares worth $1.32 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 0.8 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $0.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.59 million.