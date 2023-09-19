Is Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 4.73 million Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $7.11 changed hands at -$0.22 or -3.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.07B. UAA’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.54% off its 52-week high of $13.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.38, which suggests the last value was 10.27% up since then. When we look at Under Armour Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.35 million.

Analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. (UAA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended UAA as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Under Armour Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Instantly UAA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.49 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is -9.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAA’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Under Armour Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.61% over the past 6 months, a -15.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Under Armour Inc. will rise 5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Under Armour Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.61 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Under Armour Inc. earnings to increase by 762.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.82% per year.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Under Armour Inc. shares while 82.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.23%. There are 82.01% institutions holding the Under Armour Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.97% of the shares, roughly 16.93 million UAA shares worth $122.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.94% or 16.86 million shares worth $121.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.09 million shares estimated at $46.55 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 5.66 million shares worth around $40.84 million.