Is Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.80 changing hands around $0.05 or 7.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.57M. STRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -193.75% off its 52-week high of $2.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 15.0% up since then. When we look at Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.55K.

Analysts gave the Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STRM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) trade information

Instantly STRM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Monday, 09/18/23 added 7.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.21%, with the 5-day performance at -12.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) is -30.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31500.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STRM’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -275.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.41 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $7.09 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

STRM Dividends

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 12 and December 18.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.31% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. shares while 32.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.17%. There are 32.84% institutions holding the Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stock share, with Tamarack Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.37% of the shares, roughly 4.93 million STRM shares worth $4.16 million.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 4.82 million shares worth $4.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.03 million shares estimated at $0.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.51 million.