Is SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 2.48 million SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.06 or -22.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.34M. WORX’s current price is a discount, trading about -380.0% off its 52-week high of $0.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at SCWorx Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.65 million.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -22.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.51%, with the 5-day performance at 10.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is -18.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33980.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

SCWorx Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 21.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.41% of SCWorx Corp. shares while 2.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.34%. There are 2.69% institutions holding the SCWorx Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million WORX shares worth $23001.0.

Hudock, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 79500.0 shares worth $16671.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $21772.0 under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 36387.0 shares worth around $7630.0.