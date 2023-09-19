Is P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.72 changing hands around $0.04 or 2.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $628.76M. PIII’s current price is a discount, trading about -280.23% off its 52-week high of $6.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 59.3% up since then. When we look at P3 Health Partners Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 528.07K.

Analysts gave the P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PIII as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

Instantly PIII is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -38.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.8500 on Monday, 09/18/23 added 2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.52%, with the 5-day performance at -38.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) is 3.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PIII’s forecast low is $3.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -423.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -103.49% for it to hit the projected low.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the P3 Health Partners Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 141.98% over the past 6 months, a -120.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for P3 Health Partners Inc. will rise 18.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 91.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $293.42 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that P3 Health Partners Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $312.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $248.26 million and $258.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for P3 Health Partners Inc. earnings to decrease by -72.60%.

PIII Dividends

P3 Health Partners Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 07.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.18% of P3 Health Partners Inc. shares while 22.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.52%. There are 22.71% institutions holding the P3 Health Partners Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.03% of the shares, roughly 6.89 million PIII shares worth $11.8 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.79% or 5.47 million shares worth $9.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.73 million shares estimated at $8.1 million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $5.08 million.