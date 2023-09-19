Is Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOCC) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.36 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $258.79M. LOCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.61% off its 52-week high of $10.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.63, which suggests the last value was 7.05% up since then. When we look at Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.65K.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) trade information

Instantly LOCC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.40 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) is 0.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2170.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

LOCC Dividends

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. shares while 89.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.51%. There are 89.51% institutions holding the Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million LOCC shares worth $18.45 million.

Atalaya Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.92% or 1.58 million shares worth $16.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $11.1 million under it, the former controlled 5.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $5.45 million.