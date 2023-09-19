Is Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 3.52 million Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $69.15 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.37B. DELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.31% off its 52-week high of $72.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.90, which suggests the last value was 52.42% up since then. When we look at Dell Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Analysts gave the Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DELL as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Dell Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Instantly DELL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 72.27 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.93%, with the 5-day performance at -4.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is 26.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.35, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DELL’s forecast low is $53.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dell Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 85.79% over the past 6 months, a -17.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dell Technologies Inc. will fall -36.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.02 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Dell Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $24.1 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Dell Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.60% per year.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30. The 2.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders