Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 1.27 million Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.96. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $9.51 changing hands around $0.9 or 10.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.52B. IRWDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -33.12% off its 52-week high of $12.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.07, which suggests the last value was 15.14% up since then. When we look at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Analysts gave the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IRWD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Instantly IRWD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.46 on Monday, 09/18/23 added 10.39% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.28%, with the 5-day performance at 9.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) is -4.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IRWDâ€™s forecast low is $9.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -110.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -8.96% over the past 6 months, a -700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.00%.

IRWD Dividends

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 105.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.99%. There are 105.26% institutions holding the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.54% of the shares, roughly 25.8 million IRWD shares worth $274.56 million.

Sarissa Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.50% or 16.39 million shares worth $174.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 9.54 million shares estimated at $83.96 million under it, the former controlled 6.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 4.05% of the shares, roughly 6.31 million shares worth around $70.0 million.