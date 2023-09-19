GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 3.69 million GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.17. With the company’s per share price at $17.55 changed hands at -$0.67 or -3.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.39B. GME’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.37% off its 52-week high of $34.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.41, which suggests the last value was 12.19% up since then. When we look at GameStop Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Analysts gave the GameStop Corp. (GME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GME as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GameStop Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $GameStop Corporation.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.61 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -3.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.93%, with the 5-day performance at 3.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is -4.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.92, meaning bulls need a downside of -17.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GME’s forecast low is $6.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.81% for it to hit the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GameStop Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.72% over the past 6 months, a 83.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.70%. The 2023 estimates are for GameStop Corp. earnings to increase by 21.60%.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.86% of GameStop Corp. shares while 28.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.21%. There are 28.94% institutions holding the GameStop Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.17% of the shares, roughly 24.94 million GME shares worth $604.74 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 21.68 million shares worth $525.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.15 million shares estimated at $151.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million shares worth around $195.65 million.