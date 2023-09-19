Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ: ELUT): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.03. With the company’s per share price at $1.24 changed hands at $0.11 or 9.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.52M. ELUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -626.61% off its 52-week high of $9.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 11.29% up since then. When we look at Elutia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.38K.

Analysts gave the Elutia Inc. (ELUT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ELUT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elutia Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $EDUT.

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) trade information

Instantly ELUT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Monday, 09/18/23 added 9.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.82%, with the 5-day performance at -1.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) is -16.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68020.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELUT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -545.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -545.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Elutia Inc. (ELUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elutia Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.21% over the past 6 months, a 10.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%.

ELUT Dividends

Elutia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.18% of Elutia Inc. shares while 70.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.01%. There are 70.44% institutions holding the Elutia Inc. stock share, with Birchview Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.87% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million ELUT shares worth $3.91 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.92% or 0.35 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 57608.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.