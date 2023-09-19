BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.14 million BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $1.96 changed hands at $0.07 or 3.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.32B. BRFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.49% off its 52-week high of $2.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 46.43% up since then. When we look at BRF S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

Analysts gave the BRF S.A. (BRFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BRFS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9600 on Monday, 09/18/23 added 3.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.05%, with the 5-day performance at 9.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is -3.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRFS’s forecast low is $1.47 with $2.81 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.0% for it to hit the projected low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BRF S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.07% over the past 6 months, a 169.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.10%. The 2023 estimates are for BRF S.A. earnings to decrease by -578.80%.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of BRF S.A. shares while 5.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.49%. There are 5.45% institutions holding the BRF S.A. stock share, with Polunin Capital Partners Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 16.98 million BRFS shares worth $32.27 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 15.65 million shares worth $29.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 6.85 million shares estimated at $11.23 million under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 6.77 million shares worth around $12.86 million.