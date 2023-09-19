Are Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 2.07 million Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $17.73 changed hands at -$0.76 or -4.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.32B. VSCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.63% off its 52-week high of $48.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.53, which suggests the last value was 6.77% up since then. When we look at Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Analysts gave the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended VSCO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.79.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.84 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.45%, with the 5-day performance at 2.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is -16.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VSCO’s forecast low is $15.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Victoria’s Secret & Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.54% over the past 6 months, a -56.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Victoria’s Secret & Co. will fall -372.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.27 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $2.08 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Victoria’s Secret & Co. earnings to decrease by -42.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.00% per year.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.27% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares while 98.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.79%. There are 98.52% institutions holding the Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.28% of the shares, roughly 10.26 million VSCO shares worth $178.82 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.28% or 8.72 million shares worth $151.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.55 million shares estimated at $106.46 million under it, the former controlled 7.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.24% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $43.67 million.