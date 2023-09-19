Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $6.43 changed hands at -$0.38 or -5.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $394.67M. ARQT’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.0% off its 52-week high of $20.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.39, which suggests the last value was 0.62% up since then. When we look at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARQT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.03.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Instantly ARQT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.32 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -5.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.55%, with the 5-day performance at -17.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) is -20.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARQT’s forecast low is $22.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -786.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -242.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.02% over the past 6 months, a 15.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 892.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.37 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $11.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $650k and $2.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,033.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 300.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.80% per year.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.09% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 116.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.61%. There are 116.88% institutions holding the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 9.21 million ARQT shares worth $59.24 million.

Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.09% or 8.68 million shares worth $55.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. With 4.35 million shares estimated at $27.98 million under it, the former controlled 7.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $9.94 million.